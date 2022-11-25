LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One of the biggest games at this year’s World Cup was the showdown on Friday between the United States and England.

The match ended in a tie, and it was only their third meeting at the World Cup.

Crown and Anchor, a Las Vegas pub, has been around since 1995 and hosted viewing parties for several World Cup matches, but Friday’s rivalry game brought out a large turnout to the British pub.

Located near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Ave, all the television sets at Crown and Anchor were tuned into the game.

Fans showed up dressed to the nines in team gear.

Fans gather at Las Vegas pub to view World Cup. (Photo: KLAS)

“This is actually great, I’m used to some small crowds,” said Dallas Kounovsky of Las Vegas. “[Soccer] is not really big in the USA yet.”

Carl Dennison is from Manchester, England but has spent the last 24 years living in Las Vegas.

“It’s always a great atmosphere,” Dennison said of Crown and Anchor. “I’ve been here for maybe four or five World Cups.”

England vs. USA was a match-up years in the making, as the last time they met was at the 2010 World Cup, which also finished in a draw.

Since that game, the U.S. has produced several top players who currently play in the Premier League.

“I’ve learned over the years to not get my hopes up too much even when England looks like they’re going to do it because they generally let me down,” Dennison said before Friday’s game finished in a tie.

A few folks from England vacationing in Las Vegas stopped into Crown and Anchor simply for the atmosphere.

“I’m on holiday with my friends, they’re all back at the hotel sleeping it off,” said Scott McCrickard of Leeds, England. “Usually, when I’m back at home. We all get together, we have a drink.”

Some World Cup fans say they came to Crown and Anchor to have fun and hope the event unites people.

“I’m Mexican-American. I came to this country and this country has given me everything, and I’m more than happy to represent the star-spangled banner,” Chris Ulloa of Las Vegas told 8 News Now.

Both England and the USA play again on Tuesday. The USA will face Iran while England’s match is against Wales.