Workers resume bollard project on Las Vegas Strip

In light of what happened in Toronto, 8 News NOW brings it back home where strip safety remains a top priority.

800 bollards were installed late last year to improve pedestrian safety, but since the beginning of the year, approval for additional steel posts along the Las Vegas Strip has been on hold. Southern Nevada commissioners investigated a pay dispute that put the project a little behind schedule. Crews are planning to get back to work with 170 new bollards set to be installed by the end of April.

8 News NOW reporter Sally Jaramillo has the story.