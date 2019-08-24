Worker injured, rescued at MSG Sphere construction site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department Technical Rescue Team assisted in rescuing a construction worker trapped in a large ditch at the site of the MSG Sphere.

CCFD says around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of a construction worker who was injured at the MSG Sphere construction site near the intersection of Koval Lane and Sands Avenue.

Upon arrival, fire personnel found the injured worker located in a sub-grade workspace. The worker had fallen approximately 20 feet and received non-life threatening injuries. 

The rescue team members packaged the patient using a stokes basket and harness which was then attached to a crane. The crane then lifted both the injured worker and a CCFD firefighter out of the hole and to an awaiting ambulance. 

The worker was then taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

