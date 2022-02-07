Worker error led to Texas city’s boil water notice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A problem at a water treatment plant in Austin, Texas, that prompted a boil water notice stemmed from a mistake made by operational staff, authorities said Sunday.

“It’s incredibly disappointing,” Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said at a news conference.

“It’s becoming clear that this was errors from our operating staff,” he added. “Oversights in how they attended the process of treating water.”

The citywide notice was announced Saturday night after the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant was taken offline due to an “internal treatment process issue” that led to high turbidity, or cloudiness, in water.

Meszaros, along with City Manager Spencer Cronk, recognized the burden the incident places on residents and said they were adamant about fixing it as soon as possible and preventing this from happening in the future.

When asked whether the employees who made the error would be terminated, Meszaros said the incident will be investigated.

“We’ll be working through all of that and all actions are on the table,” Meszaros said. “We’ll be investigating this more and documenting and taking whatever steps that we need to take.”

During the news conference, which you can watch in full below, city officials said the goal is to have the error remedied at the plant by Tuesday night.

Meszaros said Sunday that step three of the process is underway — testing water quality at the treatment plant.

“This has been an incredibly frustrating experience for all of us. We know that you have already been suffering through this winter storm,” said Cronk.

City Councilmember Paige Ellis has called a special City Council Meeting this week to address this.

“It’s really important for the city council to have an open/transparent dialogue. We need to understand why that happened and what’s being done to prevent this in the future,” she said.

The city will continue to distribute bottled water and ask residents to cut back on water use if they can.