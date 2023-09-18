LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rise of women into business leadership roles is the focus of an annual two-day conference getting underway in Las Vegas on Monday.

The 16th annual Women’s Leadership Conference is taking place at the MGM Grand and is an opportunity for women to learn more about what’s needed to get ahead in the business world.

Numerous speakers, both women and men, who are company leaders will discuss their paths to success and some of the challenges they faced and how they overcame them.

The event is also a networking event and motivational speaker and author Marilyn Sherman said women will learn how to elevate their power, what skills they might need to do that, and the importance of networking to achieve leadership roles.