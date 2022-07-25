LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You’ve probably heard of the “Great Resignation” which has led to workers leaving their jobs and considering new career paths. If you’re one of those people, you might be interested in the 15th annual Women’s Leadership & Empowerment Conference which is taking place at the MGM Grand Conference Center on Aug. 7 & 8.

One of the speakers will be focusing on life after the pandemic and how to find your inspiration and live your best life.

There are several guest speakers and various topics during the two-day event. The goal is to help women develop to their fullest potential.