Woman who played Emma, Ross and Rachel’s daughter, kicks off 2020 with funny ‘Friends’ reference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Hi Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?” Fans of the hit ’90s TV show “Friends” will remember this quick-witted remark from Chandler, played by Matthew Perry, when Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) had the gang make a video for her to watch in the future while celebrating their daughter’s first birthday.

Well, it is finally 2020, and Emma received the message.

Actress Noelle Sheldon, one of the twins who played Emma, is all grown up now, so she took to Instagram to poke fun at the joke while paying homage to “Friends.” Sheldon made a post of her photo-shopped in a photo of the famous hangout spot for the Friends cast, the Central Perk coffee shop.

She captioned it: “Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!”

Noelle’s twin, Cali Sheldon, who also played Emma as a baby, commented “Finally” on the post.