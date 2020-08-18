Woman who died in I-15 crash identified; 2 more IDs yet to come

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who died in a fiery crash that closed parts of I-15 on Thursday has been identified as Artajha Smith, 28.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not released the IDs of the other two people who died in the crash. Another adult and a child died.

Officials did not say which vehicle Smith was in during the crash.

Northbound ramp lanes from I-15 to northbound US 95 were closed after the crash that occurred just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a car cut across lanes of traffic and through a no traffic zone, hitting a pickup truck towing an off-road vehicle.

The force of the collision caused the pickup truck to go over a freeway wall and both vehicles caught fire.