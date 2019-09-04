Woman shelters 97 dogs as Hurricane Dorian slams into Bahamas

BAHAMAS — Nearly 100 dogs in the Bahamas have a roof over their head thanks to a kind-hearted woman. Chella Phillips is sheltered 97-dogs inside her Nassau home during Hurricane Dorian’s slow-moving stay in the islands.

According to a Facebook post from Phillips, 79 of the canines took shelter in her master bedroom. She runs a shelter called Voiceless Dogs of Nassau which lost power and flooded due to the hurricane.

However, she claims the dogs stayed relatively calm during the storm and are doing well. Phillips says she will look to get these dogs permanent homes once the island recovers from Dorian.