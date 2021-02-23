Woman sentenced to 5-15 years in 2020 wrong-way fatal crash on airport connector

LAS VEGAS — A 21-year-old woman faces 5 to 15 years in prison after she was sentenced Monday in a 2020 fatal wrong-way crash in Las Vegas.

Ciera Brawer was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to DUI resulting in death for the 2020 crash that killed 45-year-old Christopher Garcia.

After her arrest following the Jan. 17, 2020, crash, she told police, “I think I was on the wrong side of the road but I don’t know.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Brawer was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and restitution in the amount of $12,687 to Maribel Garcia, Christopher Garcia’s widow.

Maribel Garcia said she lost her soul mate and that her husband never missed an opportunity to say he loved her.

Brawer was also ordered to have an interlock device installed on her vehicle before driving privileges are restored following her release. The device would be required for one to three years.

Brawer was given credit for 403 days already served.

The crash occurred on the airport connector as Garcia was headed to pick up his brother for a family reunion.

Garcia was driving a red Chevy Cruze, and Brawer was driving a white Audi.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, Brawer was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when the crash occurred. Garcia died at the scene.

When troopers arrived at the crash scene, Brawer was trapped in her car but conscious and talking.

Brawer had no criminal record and was a student at UNLV at the time. She was born and raised in Las Vegas.