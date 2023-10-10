LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who operated a Las Vegas tax preparation business is facing prison time after pleading guilty Friday to filing false income tax returns.

According to the IRS news release, Jessica Avras “prepared and filed false returns that fraudulently reduced the income tax owed and/or inflated the tax refunds due to her clients.”

From 2015 to 2020, Arvas reported fake businesses that had purported losses or reported fabricated deductions, including charitable contributions and sales tax. Avras admitted her conduct caused a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $525,000.

Avras is due to be sentenced by a federal district judge on Jan. 4, 2024. She faces a maximum of three years in prison as well as a period of supervised release and monetary penalties.