Woman killed by man she met online; loved ones believe she was deceived

“What does today have in store for me?,” 42-year-old Juliane Kellner asks in cellphone video filmed by a friend, Jennifer Bratton.

The video was taken a few months ago, featuring Kellner as she spoke candidly of her past involving addiction, violence, and sexual abuse.

“I will continue to live a life that’s blessed, not broken,” Kellner continued in the video.

The night “Julz” Kellner shared her testimony was a normal evening for Kellner and Bratton’s women’s ministry, but now that evening means much more. Kellner was found dead at the Palm Villas apartments by Henderson Police in an apparent murder-suicide. “It was super important for me to record her and now I can see God working there,” Bratton recalled.

The Clark County Coroner has identified the man behind the gun as 39-year-old Victor Crisan—a man loved ones say “Julz” had met on dating app Plenty of Fish only a month before, and as a text message screenshot shows, possibly knew by a different name—Alex.

“I know she didn’t know what she was dealing with,” Bratton stressed. “She would’ve never went there that day knowing that she was dealing with this type of situation.”

Tom Snezeck lives a few units away from where Crisan is said to have lived at the Palm Villas. Snezeck says Crisan had recently moved to the complex. Snezeck had seen Juliane at the comples only a few days before.

“We kinda knew something was up,” Snezeck recalled of the day police found the pair’s bodies. “The coroner came and he parked in front of our apartment.”

Juliane was reported missing July 2. On July 10 police conducted a welfare check. But Julianne had already been killed—leaving loved ones without answers, but that they do know is her story does not end here.

“I don’t know how my story will end,” Kellner continued on in the video. “But I do know this this. Nowhere in the text will it ever read, “She gave up.”

Juliane leaves behind three children who are trying to get her body back to Florida. Anyone who’d like to help the family with the expense can contribute to the family’s campaign to bury their mother.