Woman gets Webster to edit ‘racism’ definition

(CNN) — A missouri woman is changing the way people look at racism by changing the very definition of it.

As hundreds of thousands march for justice across the country, one recent college grad in St. Louis is using her voice in a different way.

“With everything going on, I think it’s really important that everyone is on the same page,” said Kennedy Mitchum who worked to change the definition.

She studied law, politics and society and said the issue stemmed after people would quote the verbatim definition of racism.

“A couple of weeks ago, I was like, OK, this is the last argument I’m going to have about this. I know what racism is, I’ve experienced it. So I emailed them,” she said.

According to Merriam Webster dictionary, racism is a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities. And that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.

“I basically told them that they need to include that there’s a systematic oppression upon a group of people. It’s not just, oh, I don’t like someone,” Mitchum said.

After back and forth emails, the editor of Merriam Webster agreed saying a revision to the entry of racism is now being drafted.

“The reason, the definition of racism in the dictionary isn’t adequate is because it suggests that racism is just a passive kind of concept. Where as racism in actuality is a passive belief, but it also causes horrendous actions toward people who don’t look like you,” said Dr. Charlene Jones, Harris Stowe University.

Jones teaches political science. She said, from her students to people like Kennedy, the young generation will make this movement different.

“And so I think everyone really needs to realize what their strengths are and how they can contribute to the movement. And once they do that, I think we’re really going to be able to get some places.”

Merriam Webster did not say when the new dictionary with the new definition will be released but that a revision should be expected in the coming months.