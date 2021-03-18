Woman fired 7 rounds at group outside Las Vegas bar, then crashed into car, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was asked to leave a Las Vegas bar later shot at a group of people and left the scene of a crash, according to police documents released Thursday.

Porcha Shinault, of Las Vegas, is accused of shooting at four people outside the Stage Door Casino at 4000 Linq Lane around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

According to her arrest report, Shinault became angry after the group walked into the bar, mistakenly thinking that one of the members of the group was speaking to her, police said.

Video surveillance captured one member of the group then hitting Shinault with her purse as the argument escalated, court documents said. Other group members then hit her head and face. Shinault then said to the group, “I got something for ya,” before returning to her car, documents said.

Video surveillance showed Shinault sitting in her car and “manipulating something in her hands,” the report said. Video then showed a gun in her hand as she got out of the car “with a determined gait.”

Shinault then fired two rounds at the group who was standing at the entrance of the bar, the report said. As the group ran down Flamingo Road, Shinault then fired five more rounds, according to police documents.

The police report then said Shinault “calmly” walked back to her car and drove away. A few minutes later, police said Shinault then rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Flamingo and Linq Lane. Shinault then drove off, but returned to the parking lot a short time later.

In an interview with police, Shinault “claimed over and over that she acted in self defense due to the group jumping her and ‘beating her.’”

Shinault told police she had at least four drinks before the incident, the arrest report said.

Shinault faces four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of discharging a firearm at a structure, four counts of aiming a firearm at a person and one charge of discharging a gun where a person may be endangered.