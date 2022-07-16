LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who fell into a pond Friday at a Florida golf course died after being pulled under by two alligators, authorities said.

The woman, who was not identified in a news release by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, was seen falling into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood, Florida, south of Sarasota.

The woman — described as elderly in a story by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — struggled to stay afloat, and two alligators grabbed her, the release said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alligators were removed from the pond by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the newspaper story said.

The sheriff’s office and conservation agency are investigating, the story said.