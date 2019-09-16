Woman dreams she swallowed her ring, turns out she did

SAN DIEGO — Most women can’t even stomach the thought of losing their engagement ring, let alone swallowing it. But that is what happened to a San Diego woman while she was sleeping.

“I was having a dream that we were on a cargo train and it was a dangerous situation and Bobby told me ‘You have to swallow your ring.’ When I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was — it was in my stomach,” said Jenna Evans.

The couple rushed to an emergency room to get her checked out and the x-ray proved the ring was in her stomach. Doctors later did an emergency endoscopy. Jenna now plans to take her ring off before going to bed.