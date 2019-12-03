Woman doesn’t miss a day of work in 26 years

Sharon Bradley has a record worth boasting about. She hasn’t missed a day on the job in 26 years.

The 85-year-old health science teacher has never been absent — not once in more than two decades! Not even when there was a tornado and a neighborhood evacuation.

The Garland, TX educator says it’s “fun and games” each day she goes to school compared to her previous 20-year career as an emergency room nurse and 10 years as an EMT paramedic riding in ambulances.

She received a reception from fellow teachers