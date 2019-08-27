Woman dies from injuries after hitting rock wall in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A single-vehicle accident along CA-190 in Death Valley National Park resulted in the death of the driver, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 25.
 
A park visitor first reported the accident to park rangers in Furnace Creek Visitor Center around 3:09 p.m. When park rangers arrived at the accident scene, just 10 minutes later, the SUV was found smashed up against a rock wall.

There were five National Park Service employees and a California Highway Patrol officer who responded to the wreck.

The initial indications of the crash suggest that the driver, an unidentified woman, was driving westbound on CA-190 near Twenty Mule Team Canyon when the vehicle veered left off the road, traveled approximately 280 feet, then collided with a rock wall. The driver died from her injuries at the scene.
 
The crash is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

