Woman, baby, 42 dogs rescued from house fire

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman and her 1-month-old baby were rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in a home early Tuesday morning. The two were found in an upstairs closet.

The fire was reported around 1:10 a.m. in the 3300 block of Beca Faith Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue and MLK Boulevard. When firefighters arrived they found flames on the first floor of the home. They were able to locate the woman and child and used a ladder to remove them from the home. Both were taken to UMC and treated for smoke inhalation.

There were also 42 dogs at the house. They are currently being held by North Las Vegas Animal Control.

The cause of fire is under investigation. Fire officials will hold a news conference at 2 p.m.