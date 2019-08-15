Woman arrested for dumping 3-day-old puppies in Coachella dumpster sentenced to year in jail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If the name Deborah Sue Culwell sounds familiar, it’s because earlier this year she went viral for alleged animal cruelty. Riverside County, California Police say the 54-year-old woman was arrested in April for dumping 3-day-old puppies into a dumpster at Coachella.

The entire act was caught on surveillance video.

On Wednesday, after she pleaded guilty to all of the counts of animal cruelty, a judge sentenced her to 365 days in county jail. Ninety of those days will be under a work-release program, and once she’s released, she will be on probation for 7-years. During that time, she is not allowed to own any animals, the judge said.

