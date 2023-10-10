LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing charges after being accused of accompanying a tourist to his hotel room and then stealing Rolex Presidential watches worth thousands of dollars when the man fell asleep in what police are calling a “trick roll” event.

The man told police he had only arrived 18 hours before reporting the incident on Monday, Oct. 2, at the Wynn Las Vegas resort. He was visiting to bet on some NFL games when the woman, later identified as Tramiyah Stephens, approached him as he was cashing out his earnings, and then followed him to his room, according to Las Las Vegas Metropolitan police documents.

Stephens, who is either 18 or 19, has a history of arrests since the beginning of 2023 for prostitution-related crimes.

Tramiyah Stephens is accused of prostitution and grand larceny. (Credit: LVMPD)

A Declaration of Warrant/Summons for Stephens stated the victim told police he never discussed sex for money and when the two arrived at his room, he took a shower and took all of his personal belongings into the bathroom with him while Stephens was in the room preparing tequila drinks.

The victim said when he left the bathroom and lay on the bed, he put an expensive travel watch case on the bed that contained a white gold Presidential Rolex watch worth an estimated $60,500 and a gold Presidential Rolex watch valued at around $49,000, documents said.

He said Stephens gave him a massage and he fell asleep. “When he woke up, his travel case containing his Rolex’s and Stephens were gone.”

According to the Declaration, which lays out the alleged crime, police were able to verify the watches belonged to the victim when he produced receipts for them. In addition, police reviewed video surveillance tapes which confirmed the victim’s story and Stephens’ identity.

Police said Stephens is well-known to them because she has been involved in “multiple cases”. Court records show she has open cases from March 2023, July 2023, and September 2023 prior to this latest event.

Court documents show Stephens is charged with Grand Larceny valued at $100,000 or more and engaging in prostitution. She posted bail and is no longer being held at the Clark County Detention Center.