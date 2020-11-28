Witness to random Henderson shooting says she heard dozen gunshots

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Random shootings across Henderson left a 22-year-old man dead and several others injured on Thanksgiving, police said. At least two suspects believed to be involved in the murder were arrested in western Arizona.

Officers said they received several calls from around the city about reports of gunshots. Police were called to the 7-Eleven on East Lake Mead Parkway and Sunset Road around 1 a.m.

Police found the victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the store’s parking lot, they said. Three men and one woman were also injured, all with gunshot wounds. All four are expected to survive.

“I heard a gunshot and it echoed into the whole neighborhood,” neighbor Melissa Wells said. “Not even 30 seconds later, I heard maybe three more gunshots, and then after that, another sequence, probably two or three. I’d say there were probably a total of maybe 12 or 13.”

The victim’s death marks Henderson’s thirteenth homicide of 2020.

Police said the duo believed to be involved in the parking lot shooting also fired randomly in other locations across Henderson, though exact sites were not released. The pair, who police said had facial tattoos or who were wearing face paint, then drove into Arizona. Other random shootings in La Paz County, Arizona, may also be related to the Henderson suspects, according to officials.

The pair was arrested with a third person near Bouse, Arizona, on State Route 72, after an officer-involved shooting, police said. Henderson Police were looking for two people, and it is unclear if the third person was involved in the Nevada incident. No officers were hurt during the arrest.

The suspects involved in a homicide in Henderson were also involved in incidents more than 150 miles away in Bouse, Arizona, police said. (KLAS)

“We come into the store almost daily,” Wells said, adding she came by to make sure the 7-Eleven staff was OK. Employees told 8 News Now that they were unable to talk to reporters.

No names have been released. We are waiting for more information from authorities in Arizona.

Henderson police continue to ask witnesses to come forward and call them at 702-267-4911. Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.