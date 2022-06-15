LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To buy a new car or keep the old one: it’s been a big question that many have been rethinking. Your current car could be worth keeping.

Some cars have been on the road for longer because people have chosen to get them fixed rather than buy new ones due to today’s economy.

“This will be my last investment for a car,” said car owner Ross Raymundo.

Raymundo owns a 10-year-old Toyota Tacoma and wants to convert it to a van for his grandkids, but doesn’t want to buy a new car.

“Comparing the price I got here, it’s almost doubled,” He told 8 News Now, “Double the price of a new Tacoma.”

He like Mark Oliver, another local car owner, believed that it was cheaper to keep her.

“No car notes. This one’s just about paid off, so I’ll own it really soon. I plan to keep it for a long time,” Oliver explained.

That’s what other drivers have been doing as well due to supply-chain shortages, higher gas and new car prices.

Aaron Skrock, owner of Dave’s Bodyworks, fixes cars daily, has agreed with these drivers.

“I think it’s more of a comfort thing. We have seen a high value given for used vehicles. With the clip shortage and the inventory, everything has just tightened up.”

This has led more car owners to take better care of their wheels.

“Just invest in your own car,” added Oliver. “Just fix it. You’re going to jump into a note and you’re really not going to like that.”

According to data released by S&P Global Mobility, the average vehicle on the road is 12 years and 2 month old, the highest number in more than 20 years since the data has been tracked.