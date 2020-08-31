Wisconsin governor asks Trump to ‘reconsider’ Kenosha visit

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The city has suffered from unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is at rear. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Wisconsin’s governor and lieutenant governor think President Trump should cancel his upcoming visit to Kenosha.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Kenosha law enforcement on Tuesday.

He wants to crack down on unrest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers sent Trump a two-page letter asking him to reconsider his trip.

Evers said he was concerned Trump’s presence will only hinder the city’s healing and “delay work to overcome division.”

Evers also wrote that his visit would require a redirection of resources that should be used to support the community.

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, spoke with CNN’s John King on “Inside Politics” Sunday.

“You look at the incendiary remarks that the President has made. They centered an entire convention around creating more animosity and creating more division around what is going on in Kenosha. So, I don’t know how given any of the previous statements that the President made that he intends to come here to be helpful. And we absolutely don’t need that right now,” Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said.

CNN has reached out to the White House for a response.