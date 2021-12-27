Winter storms dump heavy snow in Reno, Lake Tahoe; state offices closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Winter storms have hammered Northern Nevada resulting in road closures, flight cancelations, and state offices being closed.

As a reminder, State office in Northern Nevada are closed today due to inclement weather.



Please follow all posted warnings from local transit and police and stay safe on the roads. https://t.co/FObSGVg8kz — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 27, 2021

U.S. 395 is closed in Washoe Valley in both directions due to dangerous weather conditions.

NDOT has Washoe Valley (US-395) closed in both directions. Traffic is being diverted to US-395A. No estimated time to reopen. Drive safe Nevada. pic.twitter.com/xb0m2Rpi6S — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) December 27, 2021

Also, a stretch of I-80 in the Sierra is shut down because of a powerful winter storm that dropped nearly 2 feet of snow on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe overnight and isn’t done yet. I-80 connects Reno to Sacramento and is closed in both directions due to poor visibility from the Nevada-California state line to Colfax.

‼️ATTENTION‼️ We are asking anyone and everyone to please stay home today. I-80 closed in BOTH directions at Applegate due to trees down. Foresthill Rd remains closed and anything off that rd is unplowed. @cawx #snow #PlacerCounty #PCSO pic.twitter.com/eBQjbzrM5X — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 27, 2021

The National Weather Service says another 1 to 2 feet at lake level and up to another 3 feet at elevations above 7,000 feet. Winds over ridgetops could gust in excess of 100 mph.

Authorities near Reno reported a 20-car pileup Sunday on a snow-blown highway where drivers described whiteout conditions. The California Department of Transportation also closed other mountain routes while warning of poor visibility and slippery conditions for drivers.