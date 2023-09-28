LAS VEGAS (KLAS)—A new 1940s-style diner that won a competition to open near the Huntridge Theater is preparing is hire employees.

Winnie & Ethel’s Downtown Diner won the Great Las Vegas Coffeeshop Giveaway in May and received the keys to a coffee shop in the Huntridge shopping center. The restaurant, which has been completely redesigned, will open in October and feature home-style meals one might find in a World War II period diner. It will be open 24 hours a day.

The owners are now hiring culinary staff and on October 7 and 8, they will be hiring all other staff.

Interested job seekers can apply on the website.