Windy day for Las Vegas valley, possible rain later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday will be a sunny, but windy spring day with lower temperatures than in previous days.

There is also a possible chance of mountain showers or thunderstorms later in the day due to the unstable cold air. The northwest valley could experience wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Breezes throughout the day will be around 25 mph.

The high temperature for Tuesday will be in the mid-70s instead of the normal which is around 90 degrees for this time of year. It will warm up later in the week and be in the 90s for Memorial Day.