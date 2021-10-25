Wind advisory in effect through Monday evening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rainy conditions along with fierce winds hit the valley Monday evening.

A wind advisory is in effect for the area until 8:00 p.m.

Gusts are expected to reach up to 45 mph across the valley and 50 to 60 mph in the mountains through 8 p.m.

The cooler weather will impact the temperature for Tuesday with a 10-degree drop during the early morning hours.

8 News Now’s Madison Kimbro reported from the south end of the valley as rainy and cooler temperatures areas near Blue Diamond and Decatur.

