LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Wind Advisories issued for Tuesday as winds pick up again around the region. There are also Fire Weather Warnings due to the elevated fire danger since humidity will be low and winds will be high. Today was the warmest day this week with a high of 91 as a cooling trend begins Tuesday with those gusty winds. The second storm has the potential to bring shower chances and lower snow levels in the mountains by later in the work week.