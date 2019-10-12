Wildfire in Los Angeles area grows, but there is some containment

LOS ANGELES (KLAS/AP) — The wildfire burning on the northern edge of Los Angeles has grown to more than 11 square miles (28 square kilometers) but there is also some containment.

Officials say the fire is 13% surrounded Friday afternoon.

Cal Fire spokeswoman Cathey Mattingly says a person was killed in a fire that swept through a mobile home park Thursday in Riverside County east of Los Angeles. Mattingly says there were also some injuries but she does not know the number or severity.

8 News NOW spoke with a woman on the phone who’s day-to-day life has been affected by the wildfire. Sherry Lane works at Cal State Northridge and she said that she and fellow staff, along with students were told not to go to work of school because of the fire.

Authorities have not updated the initial tally of 25 homes damaged. Fire Capt. Branden Silverman says damage assessments are continuing.

Travel through the area remains difficult. The California Highway Patrol says sections of two interstates and one state highway remain closed.