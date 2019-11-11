Wild turkey obsessed with car

NORTH DAKOTA (CNN) — Things got a little weird for a North Dakota man while taking his daughter to daycare. A turkey became obsessed with his color wrapped car.

“Every time we drove by him, his head would perk up, and he would, he’d kind of chase the car a little bit. I would stop at stop signs and the turkey would stop with me. The traffic would pass and people would laugh hysterically as they see this turkey next to me. And as we get going again, he would pick right up and follow us,” said Matthew Chaussee.

The police eventually got involved. They tried using a blanket and net to capture it but that didn’t work. Apparently the turkey is still lurking in that neighborhood.