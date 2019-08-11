Wild-horse roundups kick up questions about handling herds

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wild horses are being rounded up throughout Nevada this summer by federal land managers who say they are preserving land and protecting herds while water and food sources become scarce.

A U.S. Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman tells the Las Vegas Sun it’s horrifying to see animals starving on the range, and the logical and humane thing to do is manage the population.

But some wild horse advocates want to do away with roundups, saying they rely on faulty figures, waste resources and harm horses.

They say the bureau already has 46,000 captured horses in taxpayer-funded corrals.

The Sun reports the number of mustangs and mares in captivity nearly equals the estimated 48,300 on the range in Nevada, a state with more than half the U.S. wild horse and burro population.