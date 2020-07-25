Wig salon reopens with extra safety measures to serve patients who experience hair loss

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — A wig salon reopened this week and many are thankful for the service. UW Health’s salon offers headcovers at no charge to patients who experience hair loss due to treatment for cancer or other illnesses.

The UW Carbon Cancer Center salon has been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19. Since reopening, guests and stylists are taking extra safety measures to make sure everyone is staying safe during the pandemic.

“When you’re going through this treatment, there’s a lot of changes in your life and you’re trying to navigate through things you aren’t comfortable with and having to go out when you’re losing your hair and find a wig and figure out how to navigate that whole thing seems overwhelming so it’s great this is offered,” said Valerie Campbell, patient.

A licensed cosmetologist cuts and shapes wigs free of charge for patients using the program. This service is funded by Friends of UW Health and donations.