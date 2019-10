LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grab your proton pack and don’t cross the streams! The original “Ghostbusters” is headed back to theaters.

The 1984 classic comedy is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. To highlight the milestone, more than 600 theaters will screen the film, along with a new introduction featuring the film’s stars.

You can catch the film this coming Sunday, Oct.6, and next Thursday, Oct. 10. Tickets can be purchased through Fathom events.