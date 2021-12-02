Who is he? Serial thief dragging ATMs out of Las Vegas businesses with truck

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are on the hunt for a serial burglar who is breaking into businesses and stealing ATMs or safes by tying a rope around them and dragging them out with his truck.

The man is responsible for four crimes across the Las Vegas valley since the end of October, police said.

In a brazen video 8 News Now first shared in mid-November, the man was seen inside a Las Vegas Body Spa and Salon stealing the ATM and destroying the front of the business.

The surveillance video showed a pickup truck backed up against the front of the salon on Tenaya Way just after midnight. The man can be seen entering the business and tying a rope to the ATM and to his truck.

Police have connected a new ATM theft with three other ATM thefts in the Las Vegas valley. (KLAS)

He gets into the truck and revs up the engine before pulling away — with the ATM in tow — and leaves behind a path of destruction when all the front windows of the business are shattered.

Police have connected a new ATM theft with three other ATM thefts in the Las Vegas valley. (KLAS)

In new video police shared Thursday, the man does the same thing, again and again. In addition to the salon, the man is responsible for similar thefts at these locations:

14200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard

2300 block of East Tropicana Avenue

6300 block of South Pecos Road

Police did not provide specific locations of the thefts.

A map of the locations the serial ATM thief has targeted since October. (KLAS)

A timestamp on one of the videos shows the time of 3:47 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The previous ATM theft video was from Thursday, Nov. 11.

The man is seen in the videos wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt. A truck is described as a 2007-2012 silver or gray 2-door Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with any information about these crimes is urged to contact Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8242.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637).