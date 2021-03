LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The majority of people who responded to a survey about a 1 October memorial want it to be at the Route 91 Harvest festival site on the Las Vegas Strip.

A report on the survey shows that 65.5% of the respondents think it is "extremely" or "very important" that a memorial be at the site of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting on festival grounds across the Strip from Mandalay Bay.