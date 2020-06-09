Where to drop off your primary election ballot

Due to coronavirus concerns, Nevada’s June 9th primary election will be conducted entirely by mail-in ballots. The Clark County Election Department reminds all voters there are no in-person voting sites for the primary. Officials encourage you to return your ballot through the US Postal Service, or drop it off at one of the designated ballot boxes listed below.

Seal your voted mail ballot in the pre-addressed, postage-paid, return envelope included in the packet you received.

Sign the outside of the envelope in the space provided.

Make sure your signed envelope is postmarked by June 9, 2020 for them to be counted.

Drop-off locations on June 9, 2020

The following locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Clark County Elections Department – 965 Trade Dr., North Las Vegas

Bob Price Rec Center – 2050 Bonnie Ln., Las Vegas

Bunkerville Community Center – 200 W. Virgin St., Bunkerville

Clark County Fairgrounds – 1301 Whipple Ave., Logandale

Desert Breeze Community Center – 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas

Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center – 1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas

Enterprise Library – 25 E. Shelbourne Ave., Las Vegas

Hollywood Rec Center – 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas

Indian Springs Community Center – 715 W. Gretta Lane, Indian Springs

Laughlin Library – 2840 s. Needles Highway, Laughlin

Moapa Community Center – 1340 E. Highway 168, Moapa

Moapa Tribal Administration Building – 1 Lincoln St., Moapa

Moapa Valley Community Center – 300 N. Moapa Blvd., Overton

Mountain Crest Community Center – 4701 Durango Dr., Las Vegas

Paradise Rec Center – 4775 S. McLeod Dr., Las Vegas

Paseo Verde Library – 280 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson

Sahara West Library – 9600 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Sandy Valley Community Center – 650 W. Quartz Ave., Sandy Valley

Searchlight Community Center – 200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight

Silver Mesa Rec Center – 4025 Allen Ln., North Las Vegas

Veterans Memorial Leisure Center – 101 N. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas

Walnut community Center – 3075 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas

Whitney Rec Center – 5712 E. Missouri Ave., Las Vegas

Windmill Library – 7060 W. Windmill Ln., Las Vegas



The following drop-off locations have varying hours

Boulder City Hall – 401 California Ave., Boulder City – 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Clark County Government Center – 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Las Vegas – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Henderson City Hall – 240 S. Water St., Henderson – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas City Hall – 495 S. Main St., Las Vegas – 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mesquite City Hall – 10 E. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

North Las Vegas City Hall – 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas – 8:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.