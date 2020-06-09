Where to drop off your primary election ballot

Due to coronavirus concerns, Nevada’s June 9th primary election will be conducted entirely by mail-in ballots. The Clark County Election Department reminds all voters there are no in-person voting sites for the primary. Officials encourage you to return your ballot through the US Postal Service, or drop it off at one of the designated ballot boxes listed below.
- Seal your voted mail ballot in the pre-addressed, postage-paid, return envelope included in the packet you received.
- Sign the outside of the envelope in the space provided.
- Make sure your signed envelope is postmarked by June 9, 2020 for them to be counted.
Drop-off locations on June 9, 2020
The following locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Clark County Elections Department – 965 Trade Dr., North Las Vegas
Bob Price Rec Center – 2050 Bonnie Ln., Las Vegas
Bunkerville Community Center – 200 W. Virgin St., Bunkerville
Clark County Fairgrounds – 1301 Whipple Ave., Logandale
Desert Breeze Community Center – 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas
Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center – 1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas
Enterprise Library – 25 E. Shelbourne Ave., Las Vegas
Hollywood Rec Center – 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas
Indian Springs Community Center – 715 W. Gretta Lane, Indian Springs
Laughlin Library – 2840 s. Needles Highway, Laughlin
Moapa Community Center – 1340 E. Highway 168, Moapa
Moapa Tribal Administration Building – 1 Lincoln St., Moapa
Moapa Valley Community Center – 300 N. Moapa Blvd., Overton
Mountain Crest Community Center – 4701 Durango Dr., Las Vegas
Paradise Rec Center – 4775 S. McLeod Dr., Las Vegas
Paseo Verde Library – 280 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson
Sahara West Library – 9600 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Sandy Valley Community Center – 650 W. Quartz Ave., Sandy Valley
Searchlight Community Center – 200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight
Silver Mesa Rec Center – 4025 Allen Ln., North Las Vegas
Veterans Memorial Leisure Center – 101 N. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas
Walnut community Center – 3075 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas
Whitney Rec Center – 5712 E. Missouri Ave., Las Vegas
Windmill Library – 7060 W. Windmill Ln., Las Vegas
The following drop-off locations have varying hours
Boulder City Hall – 401 California Ave., Boulder City – 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Clark County Government Center – 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Las Vegas – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Henderson City Hall – 240 S. Water St., Henderson – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Las Vegas City Hall – 495 S. Main St., Las Vegas – 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Mesquite City Hall – 10 E. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
North Las Vegas City Hall – 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas – 8:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.