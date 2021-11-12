What’s Trending: Paris Hilton’s wedding, Pop-Tarts debuts butter, KFC chicken bucket hugger

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What’s Trending: Paris Hilton wedding, Pop-Tarts debuts butter, KFC chicken bucket hugger.

The famous heiress, Paris Hilton, got married last night to entrepreneur Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s Bel-air estate.

Celebrities in attendance included Kim Kardashian and Paula Abdul. Last night’s ceremony was the first of a three-day celebration. They’re throwing a carnival tonight on the Santa Monica Pier and holding a formal black-tie event tomorrow.

Next up, is Pop-Tarts. The company noticed people were tweeting about how they slather butter on their favorite snack, so they are releasing Pop-Tart butter to go with different flavors.

Sea salt

Honey habanero

Cinamon

Cardamom

Ginger

Dark chocolate

Strawberry

Balsamic fig

Caramelized onion

They go on sale next Tuesday. You get all of the kinds of butter for $25, plus three boxes of Pop-Tarts.

As if that’s not enough, KFC is coming out with something to keep your chicken hot.

Feast your eyes on the finger-lickin’ chicken mitten bucket hugger. It’s a chicken bucket “cozy” that keeps your KFC chicken hot in the cold weather we’re not really having.

If you want one, too bad. You need to have purchased a bucket meal sometime between Tuesday through Thursday, then enter your info online.