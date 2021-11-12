What’s Trending: Paris Hilton’s wedding, Pop-Tarts debuts butter, KFC chicken bucket hugger

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What’s Trending: Paris Hilton wedding, Pop-Tarts debuts butter, KFC chicken bucket hugger.
The famous heiress, Paris Hilton, got married last night to entrepreneur Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s Bel-air estate.
Celebrities in attendance included Kim Kardashian and Paula Abdul. Last night’s ceremony was the first of a three-day celebration. They’re throwing a carnival tonight on the Santa Monica Pier and holding a formal black-tie event tomorrow.
Next up, is Pop-Tarts. The company noticed people were tweeting about how they slather butter on their favorite snack, so they are releasing Pop-Tart butter to go with different flavors.
- Sea salt
- Honey habanero
- Cinamon
- Cardamom
- Ginger
- Dark chocolate
- Strawberry
- Balsamic fig
- Caramelized onion
They go on sale next Tuesday. You get all of the kinds of butter for $25, plus three boxes of Pop-Tarts.
As if that’s not enough, KFC is coming out with something to keep your chicken hot.
Feast your eyes on the finger-lickin’ chicken mitten bucket hugger. It’s a chicken bucket “cozy” that keeps your KFC chicken hot in the cold weather we’re not really having.
If you want one, too bad. You need to have purchased a bucket meal sometime between Tuesday through Thursday, then enter your info online.