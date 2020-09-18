What’s Trending: Justin Bieber music video, Chrissy Teigen accidental gender reveal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- CVS Health announced plans to add more than 2,000 COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country to support the company’s ongoing efforts to increase access to testing to help slow the spread of the virus.

CVS Health currently manages the largest number of independently run COVID-19 test sites in the country, and with these new locations the company expects to have more than 4,000 operating by mid-October.