What’s Trending: ‘Black Widow’ to premiere May 7, clear clutter for Coors Light, Heinz debuts new sauce combos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Friday, and time for What’s Trending! Las Vegas now host Mercedes Martinez is live from the mix 94.1 studio to share the latest.

Marvel fans are clearing their schedule because Disney just announced that ‘Black Widow’ is going to premiere on May 7th.

Due to COVID-19, they don’t know if it’s going to be in theaters or if it’ll only be online on Disney Plus. Scarlett Johansson stars as “Natasha Romanov” who reunites with her family in Russia.

Coors Light wants your clutter! It’s holding a special event at Allegiant Stadium tomorrow. They’ll weigh your unwanted items and offer you their “weight equivalent” in rebates. It’s good for up to two cases of Coors Light. The stuff must be in good condition because Coors is donating it to charity. This is taking place at Allegiant Stadium tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Lot G.

Heinz has been releasing sauce combos for a little while now. Here are the new sauce mash-ups:

Hanch, which is hot sauce and ranch

Wasabiloli, which is wasabi, and garlic aioli

Tarchup, which is tartar sauce and ketchup

If you think these sound good. Well, they’re only available in Canada right now so you’ll have to find a way to get them shipped here or, you know, just mix them yourself.