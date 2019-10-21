What’s Driving You Crazy? – Will “Project Neon” ever end?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The ghost of Project Neon can’t live forever.

The state’s biggest most expensive construction project ever is taking some dings with ongoing work following the celebration of the project’s “substantial completion” back in August. I have obviously kidded the Nevada Dept of Transportation as what I’ve named “The Ghost of Project Neon” lives on. But I know that there will come a time when all of this really is in our rear view mirrors, so, it’s with some reverence for the eventual real end of Project Neon that I announce a couple more “ramp closures in the Spaghetti Bowl.”

From 10 Monday night until 5am Tuesday, the ramp from northbound i-15 to southbound US95 will be closed.

Then from 10 Tuesday night until 5 Wednesday morning, the ramp from southbound I-15 to northbound 95 will be closed.

If you, too, are going to miss Project Neon, you can always go to our website, 8newsnow.com, click on traffic and then “Driving You Crazy” to go back through time and relive the good the bad and the ugly of Project Neon.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com. Include pictures or video – as long as you’re not using your phone/camera while you’re driving.