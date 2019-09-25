What’s Driving You Crazy? – Speeding in a residential area that’s already a construction zone

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Speeding through a residential area that’s also undergoing a widening project? That’ll drive you crazy.

I heard back from one of the viewers who complained months ago about Durango between Windmill and Blue Diamond. Brina wrote that the Regional Transportation Commission sent everyone in the affected area a letter about the speed limit there being reduced to 35mph.

She says: “There are posted signs stating, 35mph Strictly Enforced. Unfortunately, drivers do not seem to care, and maintain their elevated rate of speed or go even faster down that road. There are many subdivisions on this road, and drivers need to consider the dangers of not paying attention to the posted signs. Please help!!”

Brina- all we can do is draw attention to your issue. I’ll be sending your latest email along to both the Clark County Public Information folks as well as Commissioner Justin Jones, who was there for the kick off of the project just over a month ago. That’s when we were told that making Durango at least two lanes through the area would take until April of next year.

Speeding anywhere is dangerous. In a residential area that’s also a construction zone? C’mon people.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

