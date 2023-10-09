MT CHARLESTON, NV ( KLAS ) – Amid the storm damage repair in the mountains, an opportunity to spread a little positivity.

We hope you heard the Mt. Charleston road closure update that sparked this conversation (basically all 3 state highways are still closed, with State Highway 157 remaining open up to The Retreat hotel and closing after that).

What may not seem like a big deal is – I think – at least worth pointing out: the news release about recovering from the recent storm damage has three different logos on it, a show of cooperation and messaging coordination that helps keep everyone on the same page.

So, consider this just a simple shout-out to Clark County, the US Forest Service, the Nevada Dept of Transportation and even the Las Vegas Valley Water District noting the continuation of the “boil water” notice for the Old Town section of Kyle Canyon.

You may have heard that repairs to State Highway 156 – Lee Canyon – are pretty much done, but there’s still other damage along the road.

You can get newer updates as they come along directly from those fine folks.

