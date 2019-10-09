What’s Driving You Crazy? – Slow drivers in the fast lane

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Nevada Highway Patrol lights up social media taking a dig at slow drivers in the fast lane

Behind complaints about the HOV lanes on our freeways, viewer gripes about this are right up there. Here’s what the NHP posted on their Facebook page a few days ago. It’s a photo of a highway sign that reads:

“Camp in the mountains, not the left lane.” There are more than a thousand comments, and when we posted a story featuring that same highway sign on *our* website, oh, did we get some juicy Facebook comments.

From Denise: “I hope that applies to all the semi-trucks camped out in the left lane.”

And Robert chimed in on that: “Especially when they take up all lanes and form a 50mph blockade.”

Moving on, here’s Rick: “People listen to this as well as they listen to the HOV lane law. I drive on the 15 and counted 8 out of every 10 cars have one person in them. So much for any type of enforcement.”

And a different Denise had an “amen” to that: “Completely agree. Every night driving home I watch countless people drive in the HOV lane with only one occupant not to mention entering and exiting over the double white line! Too many people to even count morning and night.”

The post on our Facebook page is up to more than 400 comments and 350+ shares. Head on over to check out the anger, the humor and the venting – and go ahead and let the world know what you think.

And just for the record, don’t go looking for that sign anywhere around here. the NHP facebook folks were sharing a photo from our neighbors in Arizona

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

