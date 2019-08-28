What’s Driving You Crazy? – Sewer work near the Silverton Hotel

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s nowhere near the size and scope of “Project Neon” but it’s got the potential to drive you crazy near the Silverton Hotel.

Thanks to the Clark County Water Reclamation team for the heads-up on sewer work in the area south of Blue Diamond and just west of the Silverton. It’s about to get zapped by the “Southwest Interceptor Project.”

Starting Thursday (August 29), Wigwam will be closed from Valley View to Hinson. The sewer work will eventually shut down the intersection of Wigwam at Hinson for an undetermined length of time before Wigwam then closes from Hinson to Arville. We’re told the work could last through the end of the year.

Drivers in the area concerned about east-west travel during the closures are encouraged to use Blue Diamond to the north or Ford to the south

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

