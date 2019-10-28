What’s Driving You Crazy? – Road work on both ends of town

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Drivers in the far northwest and southeast both have road work starting today that could drive you crazy

In the northwest on Farm Rd between Durango and Tule Springs, the Nevada Dept of Transportation wants you to know that that busy well-traveled road will be restricted for sewer work every night this week between 9pm and 6am. There will be plenty of cones and workers there, so make sure you’re paying attention. That’s mainly a business area, but there is access to a couple of residential neighborhoods off of Farm Rd. The work is scheduled to be finished Saturday morning.

Now to Henderson, where a short stretch of the road next to Lake Mead off Boulder Highway will be the scene of nearly three weeks of daytime work. This is Saguaro between Taylor and Grand Cadence Dr where NDOT crews will be upgrading the road and putting in new sidewalks. No work on Lake Mead itself, but starting Monday between 7am and 3pm and scheduled to run until November 15th, expect to see trucks coming and going through the area.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

