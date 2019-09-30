What’s Driving You Crazy? – Repaving Lake Mead in Henderson

HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – What’s driving you crazy? How about a repaving project in Henderson without a whole lot of detours. At least it’s not scheduled to mess up rush hours, but NDOT crews are bringing Lake Mead down to one lane in each direction between the 95/515 and Boulder Highway from 7 each night this week until 5am each following morning. The work is supposed to be done at 5am Friday.

The 2 mile long $4.4 million project will include handicap ramp enhancements and other improvements that the NDOT press release didn’t specify.

Again – this is strictly a night-time restriction (7pm to 5am), but if you want to avoid it you can take Bulder Highway or the 95/515/I-11 to Horizon Drive and head whichever way you’re going.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@8newsnow.com. You can include pictures or video of what you’re concerned about – as long as you don’t TAKE those pictures or video while you’re driving. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109