What’s Driving You Crazy? – Repaving Eastern at D-I – FINALLY!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Finally getting some repaving for an often-complained about stretch of Eastern.

Outside of complaints about HOV lanes, this is one of the streets generating the most driver gripes: Eastern between Flamingo and Desert Inn. Months ago we quoted an email from Roger who wrote:

“As you drive down this stretch you are waiting for your front end to fall off or your transmission to fall out.”

And George wrote:

“You need a 4 wheel drive to travel through here. How about resurfacing the dang roads???”

The folks from Clark County have said more than once that this was going to be taken care of, and looks like they finally mean business, at least at the intersection of Eastern and Desert Inn.

From 9 next Tuesday night until 5am Wednesday, and again Wednesday night at 9 until 5 Thursday morning, D-I will be down to 1 lane in each direction at Eastern. Traffic on Eastern will either be forced to make a u-turn or allowed to make a right-turn onto Desert Inn

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@lasvegasnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109