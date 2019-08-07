What’s Driving You Crazy? – Project Neon’s big finish

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Putting Project Neon in your review mirror is going to take a pretty big rear view mirror

You may know it by the short list of bullet points we talked about over and over:

* Project Neon has been the biggest, most expensive public works project in the history of the state

* Total cost: nearly $1-billion

* The main part: widening 4 miles of I-15 between Sahara & the Spaghetti Bowl.

Getting around hasn’t always been easy as Project Neon slowly checked off thousands of baby and big steps along the way.

Here’s some food for thought as it winds down:

* 63 miles of concrete & ashpalt paving

* 29 new bridges

* 10 miles of drainage improvement

* 42 overhead signs (currently undergoing testing)

* a brand new access point to I-15 at Pinto Lane

(between the Spaghetti Bowl and Charleston)

* Completely reconfigured access to and from the freeway at Charleston

* Several re-built off-ramps, including 95 south to MLK and I-15 south to Sahara

Maybe whatever frustration you may have felt as you worked your way through Project Neon will fade into the background as the improvements become simply the way we get around.

I have a feeling that even after Project Nneon is finished, the HOV discussion will continue, and we’ll stay on top of it.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@lasvegasnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109