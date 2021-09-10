What’s Driving You Crazy? – Parking tips for Raiders home games

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Something that’s been driving Raiders fans crazy? Parking for home games at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders website has great information, including a detailed map that pinpoints the 15 entry gates between Russell Road and Hacienda, the east and west side drop off locations, the ride share drop-off & pick-up area north of the stadium as well as the taxi area at Procyon and Diablo to the west of Allegiant.

Then there are the numerous parking lots. Several surrounding Allegiant with others as far away as Trop and Valley View.

As for which to choose from, the website has links to Spot-Hero and Parking.com where you can find – and pay for – your spot.

And a much cheaper no driving option: the Regional Transportation Commission’s “Game Day Express”

Here are links to the websites mentioned in this story: Allegiant Stadium parking and RTC Game Day Express

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!